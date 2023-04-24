Police seek help identifying suspected toilet trashers at Lancaster County park

Manheim Township Police say the two suspects are accused of damaging a urinal and overturning a trash can inside a restroom at Destination Playground.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are searching for two suspects accused of trashing a toilet in a restroom at Overlook Park.

The alleged incident occurred on April 11 at the Manheim Township park's Destination Playground, Manheim Township Police said.

A witness told police he was performing maintenance inside the restroom at 5:30 p.m. He left the area briefly, but when he returned he saw two suspects running from the restroom.

When the witness went back inside the restroom, he noticed one of the urinals had been damaged and a trash can had been knocked over.

Video surveillance from outside the restroom showed the two suspects entering and leaving the facility during the time frame described by the witness, police said.