x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lancaster County police searching for suspect in windshield smashing case

The pictured man reportedly threw a large rock at a parked vehicle, shattering the windshield.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a suspect in a vandalism case. 

According to East Lampeter Township Police, at 11 a.m. on March 29, officers responded to a criminal mischief investigation along the 1800 block of Freedom Road (Greenfield Corporate Center). 

The pictured man reportedly threw a large rock at a parked vehicle, shattering the windshield. 

The man appeared to be driving a black Lincoln Continental sedan that may be used as a limousine, according to police. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

He is described as a larger-built man with long, possibly dreadlocked hair, that was pulled back. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

He was wearing a tie, dress pants and a long overcoat. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH here

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Student athlete day at Cumberland Valley baseball

Before You Leave, Check This Out