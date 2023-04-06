Lancaster County police searching for suspect in windshield smashing case

The pictured man reportedly threw a large rock at a parked vehicle, shattering the windshield.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a suspect in a vandalism case.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, at 11 a.m. on March 29, officers responded to a criminal mischief investigation along the 1800 block of Freedom Road (Greenfield Corporate Center).

The pictured man reportedly threw a large rock at a parked vehicle, shattering the windshield.

The man appeared to be driving a black Lincoln Continental sedan that may be used as a limousine, according to police.

He is described as a larger-built man with long, possibly dreadlocked hair, that was pulled back.

He was wearing a tie, dress pants and a long overcoat.