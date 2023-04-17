Police: Vandal at Lititz polo field identified; charges are pending

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are still waiting for damage estimates at the Polo Grounds at Forney Field before the 18-year-old suspect is charged.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County claim they have identified the person responsible for vandalizing a polo field in Warwick Township earlier this month.

The suspect is accused of damaging the Polo Grounds at Forney Field in Rothsville on April 11, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. He allegedly was spotted on surveillance footage doing doughnuts on the field in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

The police department said it will release the identity of the 18-year-old suspect once charges are filed against him.

The suspect will be charged once the total amount of damage done to the field, police said. The delay is necessary for police to determine the proper grading of the alleged offense.

Criminal mischief is a third-degree felony charge assessed when damages exceed $5,000 or cause "a substantial interruption or impairment of public communication, transportation, supply of water, gas or power, or other public service," police said.

It is a misdemeanor of the second degree "if the actor intentionally causes pecuniary loss in excess of $1,000, or a misdemeanor of the third degree if he intentionally or recklessly causes pecuniary loss in excess of $500 or causes a loss in excess of $150 for a violation of subsection (a)(4)," police said. "Otherwise, criminal mischief is a summary offense."