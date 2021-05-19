x
Lancaster's Queen Street Parking Garage will be closed for maintenance this weekend, RRTA says

The garage will be closed to all parking on Saturday and Sunday while workers perform routine maintenance on its expansion joints, the RRTA says.
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Red Rose Transit Authority announced that its Queen Street Parking Garage in downtown Lancaster will be closed for maintenance this weekend.

The garage's management company has scheduled preventative maintenance on the garage's expansion joints to be performed on Saturday and Sunday, the RRTA said.

The expansion joint rehab work needs to be completed as part of the normal, preventative maintenance for the garage, according to the RRTA.

Daily Customers and Monthly Parkers will not be able to enter or exit the parking garage over the weekend, the RRTA said. 

Normal operation is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 24, according to the RRTA.

For more information please visit www.redrosetransit.com/parking-garage/location

