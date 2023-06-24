Hit-and-run crash damages gas main in Lancaster, street closed for emergency repairs

Police say the crash happened sometime overnight. The vehicle and driver were gone when the homeowner called 911 on Saturday morning.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Church Street is closed after a gas main was damaged due to a vehicle crashing into a home early Saturday morning.

Authorities say UGI is making emergency repairs in the area of Church Street and Pershing Avenue.

Church Street is closed to vehicles from South Lime, East Mifflin, and Jefferson Streets.

Fire crews were called to the 1st block of Church Street on Saturday around 6:47 a.m. for a vehicle crash into a house that happened sometime overnight.

Police say the vehicle was already gone when the homeowner called emergency services.

The crash damaged the home's front porch and gas main.

Officials say they could smell natural gas and evacuated nearby homes.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run crash.