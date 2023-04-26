VIDEO: Stolen car crashes into two parked cars, front porch of home, Lancaster police searching for suspect

Video surveillance footage captured the driver of the car exiting and walking away from the scene.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a reported car theft involved in a crash.

On April 4, around 7:45 p.m., a 2003 Ford Mustang GT coupe crashed into two unoccupied, parked cars and a front porch rail and stairs.

Video surveillance footage captured the driver of the car exiting and walking away from the scene.

It was later determined that the car was stolen from Columbia Borough.

The attached video clip captures the aftermath of the crash and the suspect walking away from the scene.