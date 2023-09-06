Harrisburg Police investigating shooting that left one man injured

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Woodbine Street, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg.

It occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Woodbine Street, Harrisburg Police said.

Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.