Harrisburg Police investigating shooting that left one man injured

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Woodbine Street, police said.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg.

It occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Woodbine Street, Harrisburg Police said.

Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.

