Lancaster Science Factory announces departure of executive director Emily Landis

After 10 years of service with the interactive museum, Landis will step down on Wednesday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Science Factory on Monday announced the impending departure of executive director Emily Landis, who will step down on Wednesday after 10 years of service.

Landis’s accomplishments include doubling the science center’s physical size, annual attendance, budget, and staff, the facility said in a press release. She also led the Elevate Curiosity Capital Campaign which raised over $4.4M and led to three phases of major construction in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Landis' other accomplishments include expanding the facility to add the Russo Family Maker Space, the Culliton Curiosity Wing, the Mueller Family Outdoor Courtyard, and the High Foundation Sky Bridge designed and fabricated by Luckey Climbers.

Additionally, the capital campaign resulted in the establishment of the Science Factory’s first Endowment Fund, the museum said.

The Board of Directors has named Rob Reed as the Science Factory’s Interim Executive Director. Reed has served as the development director for the past 7.5 years, playing a key leadership role in the campaign and organizational expansion.

“Working with Emily Landis for the last 7.5 years has been the highlight of my professional career,” Reed said. “The Science Factory wouldn’t be what it is today without her leadership, creativity, and general all-around brilliance. Her accomplishments have inspired hundreds of thousands of local students to be more curious, creative, and confident as they explore STEM topics and the changing world around them. I am excited to continue leading our organization down the path she set us on during my tenure as Interim Executive Director.”

The Science Factory Board of Directors has begun the search process for selecting a new executive director and looks forward to naming a permanent replacement soon.