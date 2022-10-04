STEM festival in Lancaster sells out; hundreds attend

The event was created to inspire future generations to solve problems in creative ways using those principles and to be curious about the world.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Science Factory has teamed up with community partners to host central Pennsylvania's largest stem festival 'Science is Amazing'.

Returning after two years, the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) festival took place on Sunday in Lancaster.

Children and families experienced special demonstrations and hands-on activities including learning how to solder a light-up pin, virtual welding, and a chemistry magic show.

"Everyone is really excited, one, to be back here in our space, and also to do the activities that people have provided," said Program Director Amanda Bakay. "They're really excited about learning different things. We have folks here doing technical demos, they are 3D printing, they're doing coding, and so we're really offering them a lot of variety."