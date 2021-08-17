Lancaster Roots & Blues festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry

The three-day festival will be held Oct. 15-17 at eight venues in downtown Lancaster. More than 75 artists are scheduled to perform.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival announced that all those attending must provide either proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to be admitted.

Festival director Rich Ruoff made the announcement on the event's Facebook page on Monday, saying he wanted to hold the Roots & Blues Festival "in a controlled, safe, and yet still exciting and fun environment."

The Roots & Blues Festival is scheduled for October 15-17 at eight venues in the city. It will be headlined by acts like Joan Osborne, G. Love & the Juice, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band, the North Mississippi All-Stars, and Larkin Poe.

The Roots & Blues festival is returning after a one-year hiatus. Tickets start at $60 for a one-day ticket and range up to $275 for a three-day VIP package.

"(The festival's COVID-19 policy) is an important safety precaution implemented to protect our festival attendees, artists, staff, vendors, volunteers, and community members," Ruoff said in the Facebook post. "We are doing this to protect YOU and your fellow music lovers.

"The music industry collectively wants to continue to be able to bring live music and is urging events to adopt these safety protocols."

