Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival to return in 2021

After a one-year hiatus, the popular music festival returns with more than 70 artists scheduled to perform at venues across the city from Oct. 15-17.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After a one-year hiatus, the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival will return later this year, with a mix of familiar favorites, legendary headliners and popular local acts taking the stage on October 15, 16, and 17 at venues across the city.

More than 40 artists have already been listed on the event's website, and the website said other performers will added closer to the event.

More than 70 artists are expected to perform over the three-day event.

Tickets are already on sale, starting at $60 for a one-day ticket and ranging up to $275 for a three-day VIP package. The event is offering a $290, three-day regular package for two for Mother's Day, according to the Roots & Blues website.

The festival took a one-year hiatus in 2020 when organizer Richard Ruoff announced he needed to care for his wife, who was battling cancer.

Ruoff also told LancasterOnline that the debt issues between the festival and vendors and musicians publicized in 2019 have been settled.

The 2021 festival will be held in eight venues across the city, including Tellus360, The Village, the Trust Performing Arts Center, Zoetropolis, the Fulton Theater, and the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

There will be two stages each at the Lancaster Holiday Inn and the Lancaster Convention Center, according to the festival website.

Here is the list of confirmed performers posted on the event website, starting with the headliners:

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Joan Osborne

Larkin Poe

North Mississippi Allstars

Shemekia Copeland

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Walter Trout

Vella

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Vanessa Collier

Delvon Lamaar Organ Trio

Reverend Payton's Big Damn Band

Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials

Arlen Roth

Billy Walton Band

CELISSE

Chris Cain

Clarence Spady

Corsair Blue Jazz Orchestra

Corty Byron

Dave Wilson Group

Davina and the Vagabonds

Dillweed

Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88

Gabe Stillman Band

Gary Hoey

Joanna Connor

John Nemeth

Jontavious Willis

Josh Smith

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells

Leo DiSanto

Leroy Hawkes & The Hypnotics

Little Buddy

Little Leroys

Lowercase Blues Band

Ray Fuller & The Bluesrockers

Roosevelt Collier

Sugar Ray & The Bluetones

The Moe Blues Band

Tino Gonzales

Tommy Z

Vinegar Creek Constituency

Will Hoge