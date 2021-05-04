Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival to return in 2021

LANCASTER, Pa. — After a one-year hiatus, the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival will return later this year, with a mix of familiar favorites, legendary headliners and popular local acts taking the stage on October 15, 16, and 17 at venues across the city.
More than 40 artists have already been listed on the event's website, and the website said other performers will added closer to the event.
More than 70 artists are expected to perform over the three-day event.
Tickets are already on sale, starting at $60 for a one-day ticket and ranging up to $275 for a three-day VIP package. The event is offering a $290, three-day regular package for two for Mother's Day, according to the Roots & Blues website.
The festival took a one-year hiatus in 2020 when organizer Richard Ruoff announced he needed to care for his wife, who was battling cancer.
Ruoff also told LancasterOnline that the debt issues between the festival and vendors and musicians publicized in 2019 have been settled.
The 2021 festival will be held in eight venues across the city, including Tellus360, The Village, the Trust Performing Arts Center, Zoetropolis, the Fulton Theater, and the Lancaster Elks Lodge.
There will be two stages each at the Lancaster Holiday Inn and the Lancaster Convention Center, according to the festival website.
Here is the list of confirmed performers posted on the event website, starting with the headliners:
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
- Joan Osborne
- Larkin Poe
- North Mississippi Allstars
- Shemekia Copeland
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- Walter Trout
- Vella
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Vanessa Collier
- Delvon Lamaar Organ Trio
- Reverend Payton's Big Damn Band
- Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials
- Arlen Roth
- Billy Walton Band
- CELISSE
- Chris Cain
- Clarence Spady
- Corsair Blue Jazz Orchestra
- Corty Byron
- Dave Wilson Group
- Davina and the Vagabonds
- Dillweed
- Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88
- Gabe Stillman Band
- Gary Hoey
- Joanna Connor
- John Nemeth
- Jontavious Willis
- Josh Smith
- Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells
- Leo DiSanto
- Leroy Hawkes & The Hypnotics
- Little Buddy
- Little Leroys
- Lowercase Blues Band
- Ray Fuller & The Bluesrockers
- Roosevelt Collier
- Sugar Ray & The Bluetones
- The Moe Blues Band
- Tino Gonzales
- Tommy Z
- Vinegar Creek Constituency
- Will Hoge
Go here to purchase tickets.