Long's Park Summer Music Series returns to Lancaster this summer; here's the lineup

The eclectic mix of styles includes reggae, country, blues, and soul, kicking off on July 11 with Bakithi Kumalo and the Graceland All-Stars.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A summertime institution is returning to Long's Park in Lancaster County this summer.

After a one-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Long's Park Summer Music Series announced it will return to the lawn with a full lineup of shows beginning July 11, the Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation announced Thursday.

The music series has shortened its lineup to eight shows from the customary 13, and there will be no fireworks show around the July 4th holiday this year, organizers said.

But the popular music series is back after a year off, and organizers expect there to no limits on seating arrangements or capacity based on the loosening of CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year, there were no live performances in front of crowds due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation presented a series of virtual performances and streamed stage shows with no spectators.

Here's this year's performance lineup. For more information on the Long’s Park Summer Music Series, visit lanc.news/LongsPark2021

July 11: Bakithi Kumalo and the Graceland All-Stars

Kumalo, a legendary bass player, joins several other musicians who played on Paul Simon's 1986 album "Graceland." Get ready for a joyful musical journey from the roots and rhythms of South Africa.

July 18: Maggie Rose

Maggie Rose is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter whose eclectic, yet force-of-nature, sound is a powerful mix of rock-and-roll, soul, folk, funk and R&B. Rose opened for Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, toured with Kelly Clarkson, and shared the Cayamo Cruise bill with Emmylou Harris and Jason Isbell.

July 25: Thornetta Davis

"Detroit's Queen of the Blues" has appeared in Lancaster as part of the annual Roots & Blues Festival. Last year, Davis and her band submitted a video for the concert series' virtual lineup. This year, she'll be live.

August 1: Big Takeover

The Big Takeover is a seven-piece reggae band from New York that performs raggae, rocksteady, and ska. Their big hooks connect with the spirit of Motown and the uptown sophistication of the 21st century retro soul and R&B revival scene.

August 8: Paul Thorn

It's been more than a decade since the country rocker performed on the Long's Park stage, but he's back this summer. Thorn is an American Southern rock, country, Americana, and blues singer-songwriter, whose style is a mix of blues, country, and rock. Thorn has opened for Huey Lewis & the News, Sting, Bonnie Raitt and Toby Keith.

August 15: Vanessa Collier

Another Roots & Blues festival veteran, Collier, the 2019 and 2020 "Horn Player of the Year" award-winner brings her blistering saxophone and talented bandmates back to Lancaster.

August 22: Kenny Rogers Band

The late legendary country music performer's backing band continues Rogers' legacy, bringing his hits to a new generation.

August 29: Live Aid Tribute