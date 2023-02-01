Lancaster General Hospital cited by state health officials for multiple violations of patient care

The infractions included operating on patient's wrong leg and employee violations of hand hygiene rules designed to protect patients from infections.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently faulted Lancaster General Hospital for mistakes that included operating on a patient's wrong leg and employee violations of hand hygiene rules designed to protect patients from infections.

The infractions were discovered during a series of "special monitoring" investigations by the Department of Health, which a spokesperson said happen when the department has reason to believe there are ongoing problems, and the information came anonymously or from an unusual source.

The most-recent infractions came within two months of the hospital being cited for failing to refill the insulin pump of a patient with diabetes, and failing to file reports related to a new mother who died of internal bleeding, as required by the state, the department said.

According to the DOH, the reported surgery on the wrong leg occurred in December 2022, and involved a patient who needed the operation to reconstruct a ligament and repair an injured left ankle.

The department report said a surgical staff member marked the correct limb, but marked it above the surgical site to avoid having the marking washed away during prep for surgery.

Hospital policy calls for the mark to be made within two inches of the surgical site, the report said.

Another staffer put a tourniquet on the wrong leg, according to the report.

The staff apparently realized the medical error shortly after operating on the wrong ankle, the report said.

According to LGH policies designed to prevent wrong-site surgeries, the surgeon is required to verify the patient's identity by full name and date of birth and confirm the correct surgical site. The surgeon is also required to mark and initial the surgical site, making sure the marks remain visible after the site has been draped and prepped for surgery.

The DOH said it reviewed medical records and discovered two records that contained no documentation of the surgeon identifying the patient after they were placed on the operating table.

The DOH report, which was released on Dec. 16, 2022, also said earlier in the month a department surveyor saw three operating room staff members fail to follow required hand hygiene rules.

The report required LGH to take the following steps in response to the violations:

Educate staff about procedures aimed at preventing wrong-site surgeries

Initiate audits to ensure the steps are followed and documented

Educate staff about the importance of hand hygiene and make sure the policy is followed

In a statement to Pennlive, which first reported the DOH's discovery of the violations last week, LGH said: