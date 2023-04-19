Lancaster gastropub announces imminent closure

Hunger-N-Thirst will be closing its doors at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 after being a Lancaster staple for 10 years.

After 10 years in business, Lancaster's Hunger-N-Thirst confirmed its doors will be closing to the public one last time at 10 p.m. on April 29.

According to their Facebook post, Hunger-N-Thirst hopes that everyone will be able to make it in to say their goodbyes and use up their gift cards over the next two weeks.

"It has been an incredible journey and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us," restaurant staff members wrote in a Facebook post. "It is with tremendous gratitude that we thank you all for a wonderful 10 years of business in Lancaster."

As well as offering a plethora of lunch and dinner food options, the gastropub also has craft beers, fine wine, and cocktails on its menu.

Their Bottle Shop gives guests the chance to bring home a variety of unique beers; including ciders, ales, lambics, imported, and craft.

Hunger-N-Thirst stated that it has been an incredible journey, and gave special thanks to their staff for working tirelessly and supporting the establishment.