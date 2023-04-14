York Dessert Week kicks off tomorrow

York Dessert Week is making a return this weekend. Over 10 different restaurants will be offering cool and unique menu items.

YORK, Pa. — York Dessert Week is making a return this weekend.

Over 10 different restaurants will be offering cool and unique menu items. FOX43 visited several restaurants to get a sneak peek into what they’re offering throughout the week.

Central Family Restaurant is offering a New York-style deep-fried cheesecake that comes with chocolate syrup on top. A few other things on the item are carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, upside-down pineapple cake and more.

Granfalloons is also participating in Dessert Week. Billy Evans, crew member at Granfalloons, said this week of specials will give people the opportunity to come into the establishment and enjoy what other offerings they have besides alcohol.

Gift Horse is participating in Dessert Week for the very first time. They’re known for their specialty brews and food, but this week they’re offering something new.

Roosevelt Tavern will also be featuring sweet delectables for Dessert Week.