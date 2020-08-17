Lancaster County man will serve up to 10 years in prison for role in deadly 2019 DUI crash

Abraham Smith was drunk and asleep at the wheel when his car struck a car driven by 24-year-old Ian Gingerich, who died in the Feb. 24, 2019 crash, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 10 years in prison for causing a deadly accident last year when he fell asleep at the wheel while intoxicated, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Abraham Smith pleaded guilty on Friday to vehicular homicide while DUI and related offenses in connection to the crash that claimed the life of Ian Gigerich, 24, on Feb. 24, 2019.

The crash occurred on Safe Harbor Road in Manor Township, according to prosecutors.

Smith will serve 4 1/2 to 10 years in prison, according to the terms of his plea agreement.

Prosecutors say Smith was drunk when his vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Mazda sedan driven by Gingerich, who was killed.

After the crash, Smith told Manor Township police he had been drinking at a relative’s house. Police also found a can of beer near Smith’s Chevy Camaro.

Police determined the Camaro was traveling 79 mph at the time of impact with the Mazda.

Blood tests revealed Smith’s blood-alcohol level was .127 percent (the legal limit for drivers is .08 percent), along with components of marijuana and cocaine.

Gingerich’s family members and about a dozen friends attended the hearing on Friday. Ian was remembered as a loving friend, colleague, sibling and son who had a deep relationship with Jesus Christ, according to prosecutors.

The Gingerich family spoke at the sentencing hearing and expressed forgiveness. A few days prior to the hearing, the family accepted a phone call from Smith, who expressed remorse for his actions, prosecutors say.