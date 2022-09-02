Lancaster County man will serve up to 2 years in prison for causing disturbance at Mount Joy bar in 2019

Christopher Lee Perhach was in possession of 88 tabs of LSD and other drug paraphernalia during his arrest at the former Watering Trough nightclub, prosecutors say.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to two years in prison, followed by three years of probation, after his conviction on charges of defiant trespass and related offenses stemming from a September 2019 incident at a Mount Joy nightclub.

Christopher Lee Perhach Jr., 29, was found to be in possession of 88 tabs of LSD during his arrest at the former Watering Trough, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to the trespass charge, Perhach was convicted of terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a controlled substance in November 2021.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle issued a sentence of one year less one day to two years less one day, followed by three years of supervised probation, at a hearing on Jan. 18, according to prosecutors.

On Sept. 14, 2019, Mount Joy Borough police were dispatched to a disturbance at the former Watering Trough nightclub at 905 W Main Street, where a man later identified as Perhach was refusing to leave the premises and becoming violent.

Employees at the bar reported that they'd asked Perlach to leave multiple times, but he refused to do so, attempted to fight multiple people, and threatened to shoot both a victim and the business.

When police arrived, Perhach was found in a rear parking lot, screaming and flexing his muscles while assuming a fighting stance. Officers were able to take him into custody, when Perhach stated “I’m going to kill you” to the arresting officer.

Upon searching Perhach, police found the LSD, along with a glass pipe containing marijuana residue, according to prosecutors.