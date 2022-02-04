Father of July 4 shooting suspect in Lancaster County will also serve prison time after guilty plea, prosectors say

Mark Ivie Sr., 44, was sentenced to a prison term of up to 7 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy and assault. His son, Mark Ivie Jr., is also in prison.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The second suspect in a July 4, 2020 shooting in Ephrata Township will serve up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and simple assault, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Mark Ivie Sr., 44, of Blackberry Lane, was sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in prison as part of a negotiated guilty plea.

His son, Mark Ivie Jr., is already serving a sentence of 24 to 50 years for his role in the shooting, which injured four people, according to prosecutors. Ivie Jr. was convicted on Oct. 27, 2021 and sentenced last December.

The shooting was the result of an argument that began on Snapchat, according to prosecutors.

A former coworker of Ivie Jr. posted a music video on the social media app, which Ivie Jr. criticized. An argument ensued, prosecutors say.

The former coworker, who had been having a Fourth of July cookout with five other friends, continued arguing with Ivie Jr. until the latter sent his Blackberry Lane address for the two to have a fistfight, according to prosecutors.

The coworker and five other people showed up at the Ivies' Blackberry Lane home, and the father and son went to meet them on the front sidewalk. Ivie Sr. was carrying an AR-15 rifle, according to prosecutors.

A fight ensued between Ivie Jr. and a member of the group, which went to the ground. Everyone got back to their feet and Ivie Sr. handed the gun to Ivie Jr. before throwing a punch toward one of the men, prosecutors say.

Immediately after, Ivie Jr. took off the safety and fired 14 rounds at the group of men, striking four of them while two bullets went into nearby houses.

A neighboring home caught the entire incident on a surveillance system.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered sentence on Wednesday. Ivie Sr. relinquished the AR-15 firearm used in the offense and is now legally prohibited from possessing firearms. He must pay $81,000 in restitution and report to Lancaster County Prison on May 4.