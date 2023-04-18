Red Cross notified of Lancaster County house fire

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at a duplex in Columbia Borough. No one was injured, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An overnight fire in Lancaster County left a house badly damaged on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at a duplex on the 1300 block of Manor Street in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Officials report that the Red Cross has been notified, though, it's unclear how many people may have been displaced. The fire did not cause any injuries. The coroner was not called to the scene.