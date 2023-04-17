Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Dauphin County

Dauphin County 911 Dispatch confirmed that the structure fire is along the cross streets of Fiddlers Elbow Road and Dunham Drive.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple companies are working to extinguish a fire in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

The first call came to first responders at 9:02 p.m.

The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, one of the multiple fire companies on the scene, confirmed that it is currently a second-alarm structure fire with collapse.