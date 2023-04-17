State Police searching for man who allegedly threw away puppy in a garbage bag

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of throwing away a garbage bag with a puppy inside.
An unknown individual threw a garbage bag containing a puppy over a hill along Eisenhauer Drive in Alsace Township, Berks County.
Witnesses at the scene described the man as wearing a baseball cap and standing approximately 6'0" tall. He was reportedly driving a maroon/burgundy colored pickup truck with a bed cap and a silver stripe on the side.
The make and model of the truck are currently unknown.
The puppy was located at the scene and transported to Animal Rescue League for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.