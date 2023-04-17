State Police searching for man who allegedly threw away puppy in a garbage bag

Witnesses at the scene described the man as wearing a baseball cap and standing approximately 6'0" tall.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of throwing away a garbage bag with a puppy inside.

An unknown individual threw a garbage bag containing a puppy over a hill along Eisenhauer Drive in Alsace Township, Berks County.

Witnesses at the scene described the man as wearing a baseball cap and standing approximately 6'0" tall. He was reportedly driving a maroon/burgundy colored pickup truck with a bed cap and a silver stripe on the side.

The make and model of the truck are currently unknown.

The puppy was located at the scene and transported to Animal Rescue League for treatment.