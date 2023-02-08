Lancaster Motel catches fire, no injures reported

According to crews at the scene, one room sustained heavy fire damage and four other rooms suffered from smoke and water damage.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a motel fire in Lancaster County.

According to Steve Gribble, the chief of Ronks Fire Company, the Lancaster Motel, located at 2628 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampter Township, caught fire earlier Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

According to Gribble, one room sustained heavy fire damage and four other rooms suffered from smoke and water damage.

A firewall saved the motel's remaining rooms from being damaged.

At this time, the motel is closed to all occupants and the power has been shut off.