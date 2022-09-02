2 killed in shooting; Suspect flees, crashes into school bus

Emergency dispatch says the coroner's office was dispatched to the 1300 block of Liberty St. for a reported incident around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 9.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shooting in Pennsylvania’s capital city has left two people dead.

Authorities say the suspected shooter was captured after a police pursuit that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying several children.

The shooting in Harrisburg occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, and emergency dispatch says the Dauphin County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the 1300 block of Liberty St. in Harrisburg around the same time on Feb. 9.

Police said they responded to the area for a report of a person in distress.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found two dead people and three people injured inside of a home, all appearing to have been attacked.

The injured victims were taken to local hospitals and police were able to identify a person of interest in the attack.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene and a police pursuit ensued.

It soon ended when the suspect crashed into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

The bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown. Authorities say all of the students were able to safely exit the bus.

State Police say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.