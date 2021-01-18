Lancaster Barnstormers hope to 'Pack the Park' with donation drive at Clipper Magazine Stadium this month

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers on Monday announced the launch of a food, clothing, and personal care item donation drive at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
The goal of the "Pack the Park" drive, which will be held from Jan. 25-30, is to pack the stadium with enough donated items to fill skids throughout the entire concourse, the team said in a press release.
Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office of Clipper Magazine Stadium at any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.
On the final day of the event, the Barnstormers will host a celebration consisting of music, Cylo, and discounted Barnstormers tickets, the team said.
Half of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go back to the local organizations that the benefit is designed to help, the Barnstormers said.
Suggested donation items include (but are not limited to):
- clothing
- condiments
- salad dressings
- sugar
- rice
- canned soup
- hot and cold breakfast cereals
- canned fruit
- chicken or vegetable stock
- canned gravy
- coffee
- powdered creamer
- tissues
- baby wipes
- diapers
- feminine hygiene products
- toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- soap
- deodorant
- shampoo
- conditioner
- body wash
- shaving cream
- hair brushes
- razors
Cash donations will also be accepted via the Barnstormers website, the team said.
Local supermarkets and partners have offered to donate products to help kick start the event.
When the food drive concludes, the Barnstormers said, the donations will be divided equally and sent to the participating organizations:
- Community Food Bank
- Solanco Food Bank
- Columbia Food Bank
- Food Distribution Center – Zion Lutheran Church
- Petra Care Closet
- Tabor
- Lancaster County Food Hub
- Crispus Attucks Community Center and more
"It is critical that we continue to support the organizations who support those in need in our community," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "When you donate an item, large or small, you are helping an individual in need to take a step forward. I hope all of Lancaster County can come together and help us Pack the Park for those in need and make a significant difference for our community."