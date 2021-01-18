Lancaster Barnstormers hope to 'Pack the Park' with donation drive at Clipper Magazine Stadium this month

The goal of the "Pack the Park" drive, which will be held from Jan. 25-30, is to pack the stadium concourse with donated food and personal care items, the team says.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers on Monday announced the launch of a food, clothing, and personal care item donation drive at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The goal of the "Pack the Park" drive, which will be held from Jan. 25-30, is to pack the stadium with enough donated items to fill skids throughout the entire concourse, the team said in a press release.

Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office of Clipper Magazine Stadium at any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.

On the final day of the event, the Barnstormers will host a celebration consisting of music, Cylo, and discounted Barnstormers tickets, the team said.

Half of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go back to the local organizations that the benefit is designed to help, the Barnstormers said.

Suggested donation items include (but are not limited to):

clothing

condiments

salad dressings

sugar

rice

canned soup

hot and cold breakfast cereals

canned fruit

chicken or vegetable stock

canned gravy

coffee

powdered creamer

tissues

baby wipes

diapers

feminine hygiene products

toothbrushes

toothpaste

soap

deodorant

shampoo

conditioner

body wash

shaving cream

hair brushes

razors

shaving cream

Cash donations will also be accepted via the Barnstormers website, the team said.

Local supermarkets and partners have offered to donate products to help kick start the event.

When the food drive concludes, the Barnstormers said, the donations will be divided equally and sent to the participating organizations:

Community Food Bank

Solanco Food Bank

Columbia Food Bank

Food Distribution Center – Zion Lutheran Church

Petra Care Closet

Tabor

Lancaster County Food Hub

Crispus Attucks Community Center and more