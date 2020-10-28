Lancaster Barnstormers will host food box distribution for families in need at Clipper Magazine Stadium Saturday

The Barnstormers are teaming up with the Churches of Lancaster and Blessings of Hope for the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers, the Churches of Lancaster and Blessings of Hope are teaming up to distribute food boxes to families in need Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

"During these difficult times, many in our community are experiencing great hardship," the Barnstormers said in a press release. "Now more than ever, we as a community need to come together to help those in need."

The drive-thru/walk-through event will give away 40-pound boxes of food. There will be approximately 2,000 boxes on hand, organizers say.