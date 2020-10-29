T-Mobile thanking First Responders with a free meal at Clipper Magazine Stadium

LANCASTER, Pa. — October 28 is recognized at National First Responders Day. It's a day to thank all of the brave men and women out there risking their lives on a daily basis to help save others.
Whether its fire fighters, police officers, EMTs, or paramedics... these first responders put their lives on the line to keep us safe during a crisis, and are even more at risk during a global pandemic.
You can help spread the word, but if you are a first responder or know a first responder -- tell them to stop by Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on Wednesday for a free meal!
First responders will get a free meal and drink from Dough Head Waffles food truck, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. All you have to do is show up in uniform, or if you are off duty -- show your badge!
T-Mobile is making this event all possible by sponsoring it, ensuring that meals are free there on Wednesday for first responders stopping by.
Reginal Marketing Manager for T-Mobile, Dave Lembeck helped make this event happen for First Responders.
"First Responders have a very special place in my heart; my Dad was actually an EMT for 20 years for the FDNY and was one of the First Responders at Ground Zero on 9/11 and the subsequent days after trying to do everything he could to help," said Lembeck.
He said when it was announced that T-Mobile would be supporting events on National First Responders day, he jumped at the opportunity. They are grateful for their partnership with the Barnstormers for hosting.
T-Mobile is supporting events like this one all over the country to honor our incredibly selfless and brave First Responders. Now, more than ever, we rely on them to keep us safe and what better way to show a small token of our gratitude than making sure they have a warm meal and a "thank you".