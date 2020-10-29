T-Mobile thanking First Responders with a free meal at Clipper Magazine Stadium

It's National First Responders Day! T-Mobile is saying "thank you" with a free meal as a token of gratitude for all the brave and selfless first responders.

LANCASTER, Pa. — October 28 is recognized at National First Responders Day. It's a day to thank all of the brave men and women out there risking their lives on a daily basis to help save others.

Whether its fire fighters, police officers, EMTs, or paramedics... these first responders put their lives on the line to keep us safe during a crisis, and are even more at risk during a global pandemic.

You can help spread the word, but if you are a first responder or know a first responder -- tell them to stop by Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on Wednesday for a free meal!

First responders will get a free meal and drink from Dough Head Waffles food truck, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. All you have to do is show up in uniform, or if you are off duty -- show your badge!

A special shout out to all first responders! @FOX43 @TMobile would like to thank you by sponsoring an event making sure a @StuffedWaffles meal is FREE for first responders, today at Clipper Magazine Stadium from 11-4!

So stop on by in uniform or with your badge! 🚒🚔🚑 pic.twitter.com/Sn4UpoIQlU — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 28, 2020

T-Mobile is making this event all possible by sponsoring it, ensuring that meals are free there on Wednesday for first responders stopping by.

Reginal Marketing Manager for T-Mobile, Dave Lembeck helped make this event happen for First Responders.

"First Responders have a very special place in my heart; my Dad was actually an EMT for 20 years for the FDNY and was one of the First Responders at Ground Zero on 9/11 and the subsequent days after trying to do everything he could to help," said Lembeck.

He said when it was announced that T-Mobile would be supporting events on National First Responders day, he jumped at the opportunity. They are grateful for their partnership with the Barnstormers for hosting.