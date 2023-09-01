Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word on injuries or fatalities at this time.

Police blocked off Laurel Street between Vine and West High Streets to complete their investigation. They left the scene around 6:40 a.m.