Police: Maryland man wanted for armed robbery in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a Maryland man accused of committing an armed robbery last month on the 900 block of Lititz Pike.
18-year-old Jakobi William Frazier, of Cecilton, is wanted on charges associated with felony robbery and possession of a firearm used as an instrument of crime, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
A juvenile female victim told police the robbery occurred around 7:20 p.m. on April 14. She was meeting with an acquaintance to exchange personal property when a passenger, later identified as Frazier, brandished a handgun and stole the victim's cell phone, police say.
The victim was unharmed, according to police.
Frazier is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact NLCRPD at (717) 733-0965.