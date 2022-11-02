Lancaster detectives asking public for help to identify armed robbery suspects

One suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the store employee hand over money from the register, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to identify the three suspects of an armed robbery at a grocery store in Lancaster.

On Feb. 10, around 6:30 p.m., three people entered a grocery and deli store on the 400 block of West Orange Street.

According to police, one of the three people pulled out a gun and demanded the store employee hand over money from the register.

The same person also fired one shot before running out of the store with cash and cigarettes.

Police said no one was injured.

Two of the suspects were seen running west on Orange Street, and the third suspect was seen walking south on Mary Street, police said.

Armed robbery 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5