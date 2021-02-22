Police seek armed robbery suspect in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

Melvin Vassor III, 30, is accused of pointing a firearm at two people while demanding cash outside a business on Nov. 14, 2020, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint at an East Hempfield Township business.

Melvin John Vassor III, 30, is charged with robbery, two counts of simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

The alleged robbery occurred on Nov. 14, 2020, but was not reported to authorities until Feb. 19, police say.

Police say Vassor pointed a gun at two victims while demanding cash from one of them.

He allegedly threatened one of the victims again on Feb. 19, police say.

Vassor is known to drive a black 2016 Dodge Charger with tinted windows, and has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm, according to police.