x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man killed in Franklin County crash

Kyle E. Hurden. 32, from Upperstratburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Franklin County. 

Kyle E. Hurden, 32, from Upperstrasburg was traveling south on Mountain Road in Letterkenny Township on Feb. 13 at 7:31 p.m. For unknown reasons at this time, Hurden then crossed over into the northbound lane to exit the highway.

Hurden's 1994 Honda went airborne, striking the top of a metal fence and a tree. The vehicle came to a final stop at the base of the tree. 

Hurden was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Proposed legislation would require coaches to be certified for CPR

Before You Leave, Check This Out