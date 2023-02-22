Man killed in Franklin County crash

Kyle E. Hurden. 32, from Upperstratburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Franklin County.

Kyle E. Hurden, 32, from Upperstrasburg was traveling south on Mountain Road in Letterkenny Township on Feb. 13 at 7:31 p.m. For unknown reasons at this time, Hurden then crossed over into the northbound lane to exit the highway.

Hurden's 1994 Honda went airborne, striking the top of a metal fence and a tree. The vehicle came to a final stop at the base of the tree.