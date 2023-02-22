Three arrested for Lancaster County carjacking, police searching for fourth suspect

According to police, at 10:50 p.m. officers responded to an armed carjacking report in Reading.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested on theft and firearm charges following a Feb. 19 incident.

According to Northwestern Regional Police, three suspects were arrested on PA283 West near Snyder Road in Mount Joy Township.

When officers attempted to stop the car, it fled the scene. A police chase ensued and the suspect's car was stopped after spike strips were deployed in Elizabethtown.

The four occupants inside the car then attempted to flee on foot, but three were quickly taken into custody. During the chase, two suspects dropped loaded handguns, one of which was reported as stolen.

The following charges were filed:

Dante Ashford, 18, from Lancaster, was charged with person not to possess firearms, firearms carried with a license, receiving stolen property and evading arrest or detention on foot.

Eric Hammond, 18 from Lancaster was charged with receiving stolen property.

An unidentified 17-year-old was charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, receiving stolen property and evading arrest or detention on foot.

The fourth suspect in the car fled the scene and was not caught.