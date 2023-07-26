Gas leak forces road closure, evacuation near Lancaster County business

The leak occurred shortly after 9 a.m., when a worker struck a gas line, UGI Utilities said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County business was closed Wednesday morning due to a gas leak nearby.

Roughly 130 employees at the Manheim Auto Auction, located on the 1100 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township, were evacuated as a precaution shortly after 9 a.m., the auction said.

The leak occurred when a worker at a nearby construction site struck a service line, according to UGI Utilities, which shut off a valve to cut gas to the area while the rupture was repaired. About 23 customers in the area were affected by the outage, according to UGI.

Lancaster Road was briefly closed in the area, and the Manheim Auto Auction also closed for business while the leak was addressed.