Emergency crews, utility workers dispatched to scene of Swatara Township gas leak

The leak was reported at noon in the area of Highland Street and Cumbler Street, according to police. Travelers are advised to avoid the area.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police, emergency crews, and utilities workers were dispatched to the scene of a reported gas leak Thursday in Swatara Township.

The leak was reported around noon on the 500 block of Highland Street, near the intersection with Cumbler Street, according to Swatara Township Police.

Residents were evacuated from the area and electricity was shut down while the source of the gas leak was investigated.

A spokesperson for UGI Utilities said the leak occurred when a contractor working in the area struck a gas line.

Power in the area was shut off to help make the area safe for investigators to determine the best course of action for repairs, according to the spokesperson.

The power loss affects just over 500 customers in the area, according to the PPL Electric Outage Map. PPL estimates that power will be restored to most customers by approximately 3 p.m.