To ensure the safety of everyone, residents have been asked to avoid the areas between 29th and 32nd Streets north of Paxton Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The public has been asked to avoid areas in Swatara Township due to a gas leak.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, emergency personnel and UGI are currently working on an active gas leak in the 2900 block of Revere Street.