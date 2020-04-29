York County woman accused of leaving two children in vehicle unattended

A witness reported the car was running, and one of the children was revving the engine in the Tuesday evening incident, Northern York County Regional Police say.

DOVER, Pa. — A 29-year old York County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of children after she allegedly left two children alone in her car while she went grocery shopping Tuesday night.

Taisia Yeager, of Thomasville, is also charged with leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle in the incident, which occurred around 5:49 p.m. in the parking lot of a Weis Market on Carlisle Road in Dover.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, a witness called to report that a young girl was alone in a Toyota Corolla parked outside the store. The vehicle was running, and the girl was revving the engine, the witness reported. The girl refused to unlock the doors of the vehicle, according to police.

An officer on the scene convinced the girl to open the door, and discovered there was a three-month old infant in the back seat of the vehicle, police say.

The officer located Yeater in the store's checkout aisle. She had a two-year-old boy and a cart full of groceries with her, police say.

Yeager was transported to the York County Booking Center for arraignment. The children were released to their father.