Pa. Gambling Control Board bans four adults who gambled while leaving their children unattended

The control board banned four adults from entering Commonwealth casinos and denied requests by two other adults already on the list.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) banned our adults from entering Commonwealth casinos after leaving children unattended in order to gamble.

The four new actions to place the adults on the PGCB's Involuntary Exclusion List were the result of approvals of petitions presented by the agency's Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) and involved nine children:

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving five children, including an infant, along with 1, 9, 10 and 14-year-olds in the food court of Valley Forge Casino Resort. The children were left unattended for an hour and 12 minutes while the adult wagered at slot machines.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 12-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort. The child was left unattended for five minutes while the adult wagered at the sportsbook.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 13-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack’s parking garage. After the adult male attempted to enter the casino with the child and claimed he was his brother, the child returned to the vehicle while the adult entered the casino and wagered at the sportsbook. The child was left unattended for 15 minutes.

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 2-year-old and a 14-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino. The children were left unattended for over two hours while the adult gambled at slot machines.

Additionally, the Board denied requests to be removed from the Involuntary Exclusion List by two female adults who were placed on the list in 2020 for separate incidents involving a total of 3 children left unattended to gamble in casinos.

The Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children. Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos.

The PGCB is reporting that during 2022 it identified 303 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 486 minors.