Gettysburg man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl

Hugo Avendano-Hernandez was charged following an investigation by Gettysburg Police. The victim was between the ages of 8 and 11 when the alleged abuse occurred.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a 50-year-old Gettysburg man with multiple felonies related to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile girl over a three-year span, when the victim was between the ages of 8 and 11.

Hugo Avendano-Hernandez, of Buford Ave., is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, felony indecent assault, felony corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to Gettysburg Police.

Authorities began investigating in November 2021, when the victim came forward and accused him of touching her inappropriately while he was living at her family's home, police said in a criminal complaint affidavit.

In an interview with the Adams County Children's Advocacy Center, the victim said the alleged sexual abuse occurred when she was between the ages of 8 and 11. She identified Avandano-Hernandez as the man who assaulted her, the complaint says.

The victim accused him of touching her breasts, buttocks and genitals.

He also forced her to touch his genitals, according to police.

The alleged abuse occurred approximately once a week for a three-year span while Avendano-Hernandez lived in the victim's home, police claim.

Afterward, Avendano-Hernandez would give the victim money and tell her not to inform her parents, according to police.