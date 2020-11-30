York County man accused of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile girls

Brody Barrett Kline, 41, is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and corruption of minors after an investigation by Northern York County Regional Police.

Brody Barrett Kline, of the 3600 block of Fox Run Road, was charged in October after one of his alleged victims came forward and told her mother, who contacted police, according to the criminal complaint.

Over the course of their investigation, police determined that Kline had sexually assaulted at least four other female victims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed against him. Police say they interviewed at least seven girls, all under the age of 14, regarding suspected instances of sexual assault.

He is accused of touching the victims' genitals, exposing his penis and forcing them or attempting to force them to touch it, and touching their bare skin with his penis.

In all, Kline is charged with:

One felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child

One felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child

One felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

Four total misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

One misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age

One misdemeanor count of indecent exposure

Three felony counts of corruption of minors

Four misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors