Dance studios join forces to raise money for Ukraine

The nine studios came together to raise money towards necessities for Ukrainian citizens.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nine dance studios from around south central Pennsylvania gathered in Lancaster to host a showcase to raise money towards supporting Ukrainian children who have been impacted by the war.

The event featured dance studios from York, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

The dance, called "releve," is a ballet term that means "to rise up."

The director of the events says he wanted to help give back to his home country in a time of need.

"I came from Ukraine 31 years ago. Now, I would like to help to build this for the Ukrainian children," said director Viktor Yeliohin. "The war makes it so difficult for all of them; the citizens of Ukraine and the children."