Here's your chance to say goodbye to Poppy, the famous Lancaster groundhog

The free event will feature fundraising opportunities to create "The House That Poppy Built," a shelter for other groundhogs, Acorn Acres said.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Weeks after being euthanized due to discomfort brought on by stomach cancer, Poppy the Groundhog will be honored at a Celebration of Life memorial service, her friends at Acorn Acres announced this week.

The service will be held on Saturday, April 1 -- what would have been Poppy's fourth birthday -- at Jack's Family Tavern and Restaurant in Millersville, Acorn Acres said.

Festivities will be held from noon to 4 p.m.

The free event (donations are welcome) will feature food, games, a photo timeline of Poppy's life, and a silent auction, organizers said.

Proceeds will benefit "The House That Poppy Built," a shelter for the many groundhogs that pass through Acorn Acres' doors.

"Each little groundhog, for years to come, will benefit from the awesomeness of Poppy and the house built in her honor," Acorn Acres said.

Poppy, who lived in Lancaster, appeared alongside Bill Murray in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial. She loved to pose for the camera with children at educational events and would even pick a Super Bowl winner.

Poppy was euthanized on Feb. 28, after experiencing discomfort. Postmortem lab tests determined the groundhog suffered from leiomyosarcoma or gastrointestinal stromal tumor, Acorn Acres said.

"These are both types of cancer that can develop in the smooth muscle tissue of the body, including the stomach and intestines," Acorn Acres added.