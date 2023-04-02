Lancaster County firefighters save kitten

Lincoln Fire Company Station 16 was dispatched to rescue a kitten that was trapped inside a car.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lincoln Fire Company volunteers were in for a surprise when they were dispatched for a public service on Saturday night.

Nearby residents say they heard cries from inside the engine compartment of a vehicle, and quickly realized a small cat was trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the kitten inside the car.

They worked diligently for almost two hours, removing pieces of the vehicle's undercarriage and belt, with permission from the owner, to safely free the kitten.

After the young feline was rescued, a resident offered to take them in.