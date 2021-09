State Police say that Clara Wenger, 64, of Jonestown, died as a result of the crash.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Jonestown woman has died after an early morning crash.

On Sept. 21 around 5:26 a.m., Wenger was driving north on Ono Road near the intersection with Jonestown Road in East Hanover Township.

Police say that Wenger failed to stop at the intersection, and hit a large rock and tree before the vehicle overturned.