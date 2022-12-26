Church across the street from home explosion stepping up to help

Bethany Grace Fellowship has set up a GiveSendGo page to help the family who lost everything.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two days before Christmas, a home explosion rocked a quiet intersection of East Earl Township, leaving a Lancaster County family with only their lives.

Efforts are underway throughout the community to help the family, starting right across the street, at Bethany Grace Fellowship.”

"They really only made it out with the clothes on their back," pastoral staff member Isaac Martin said.

The church immediately stepped in to help.

"We were able to step in with our care team," Martin said. "Many in our congregation have been able to get involved in just being that initial piece of support to them."

Help has come in the form of everything, from essentials to even new Christmas gifts to replace the ones lost in the explosion and following fire.

A funding page was set up the same day as the tragic incident.

"We've been able to now since then set up this fund to try to help raise some funds for them," Martin said. "We're waiting to see what insurance covers when insurance kicks in and what the timeline is for kind of rehoming them."

Just over the Christmas weekend, nearly $10,00 was donated towards the congregation's goal of $50,000.

It's been really neat to see just the support come forward. It is a tough time with finances and everything and we get that but I think really just in the spirit of Christmas," Martin said. "It's been exciting to see people willing to sacrifice and willing to give in this time for this family who's really in need and who really lost everything right before Christmas."

Martin says other congregations as well as those outside the church have also stepped up, hoping to make a positive impact in their community.