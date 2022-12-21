Ring footage shows moment Susquehanna Township house exploded

On December 13, 2022, a gas explosion destroyed the Barber Family home in Susquehanna Township. The Barbers lost everything, including their family pet. Their two young daughters escaped with their lives, but only just barely, and stood by as they watched their home, possessions, and family cat be engulfed. The family is now left to rebuild their life from the rubble. The entire Barber family has been overwhelmed by the positive support they’ve received from family, friends, and their community over the last week, and wants to thank everyone who’s been there for the family at this trying time.