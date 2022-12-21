Ring footage shows moment Susquehanna Township house exploded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate.
The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera and can be seen above.
The family released the following statement through their lawyers:
On December 13, 2022, a gas explosion destroyed the Barber Family home in Susquehanna Township. The Barbers lost everything, including their family pet. Their two young daughters escaped with their lives, but only just barely, and stood by as they watched their home, possessions, and family cat be engulfed. The family is now left to rebuild their life from the rubble. The entire Barber family has been overwhelmed by the positive support they’ve received from family, friends, and their community over the last week, and wants to thank everyone who’s been there for the family at this trying time.
A link to the Barber family's verified GoFundMe page can be found below:
Barber Family House Explosion