Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket worth $425,000 sold at Lancaster Turkey Hill store

The ticket, which matched the five balls drawn Saturday night (3-28-29-31-38), was sold at the Turkey Hill location at 1349 Millersville Pike, the Lottery said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $425,000 was sold at a Turkey Hill store in Lancaster County, the Lottery said Monday.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn (3-28-29-31-38) Saturday night to claim the jackpot, the Lottery said.

The Turkey Hill, located at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, according to the Lottery.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date, the Lottery said. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.