Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Turkey Hill store in Myerstown

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball to win the prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — A Powerball ticket that won $150,000 in Saturday night's drawing was sold at a Lebanon County retailer, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (12-17-20-21-26) and the red Powerball (8) to win the $150,000 prize, less withholding. Had the ticket not used the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Lottery said.

A Turkey Hill store located at 298 W. Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

The winner is not known until the prize has been claimed and the ticket validated, the Lottery said. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 28,600 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 8,500 tickets purchased with Power Play. Players should check every ticket, every time, according to the Lottery.