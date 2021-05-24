Powerball prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lancaster County

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn Saturday night, plus the red Powerball. It was sold at a Turkey Hill store in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A Powerball prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 for last Saturday's drawing was sold at a Turkey Hill store in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (3-19-27-37-40) and the red Powerball (8) to win the prize, the Lottery said. Had the winner not used the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, according to the Lottery. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The Turkey Hill store located on 2395 S. Market Street in Elizabethtown earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 38,200 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 10,700 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.