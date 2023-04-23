1 injured after incident at Buck Motorsports event

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred during the Mega Truck Portion of Buck Motorsports Park's 2023 Season Opener.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Buck Motorsports Park & Entertainment Complex issued a statement regarding an incident that occurred at their 2023 Season Opener that left one person injured.

The official for the Wicked North Mega Truck Series was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, but the park confirmed he is in stable condition.

The Lancaster County motorsports park stated they are still gathering information from the incident, which occurred during the Mega Truck Portion of the event.

In a Facebook post, Buck Motorsports Park Team stated, "We ask everyone please keep the Wicked North Official, his peers, as well as his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."