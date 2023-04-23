x
Lancaster County

State Police: Suspicious death under investigation

State police were dispatched to U.S. 222 South in the area of mile marker 48.6 at 7:04 a.m. on April 23 to investigate a reported suspicious death.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death that happened in the area of U.S. 222 South in the area of mile marker 48.6 between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on April 23. 

Troopers are asking for witnesses who saw any suspicious activity and drivers with dash cameras, to come forward.

Any businesses and residences with surveillance video that capture U.S. 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Lancaster at 717-2999-7650.

